AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Short Interest Down 71.4% in September

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the August 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
AmeriCann Stock Performance
Shares of ACAN stock traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.03. 925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,121. AmeriCann has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05.
AmeriCann Company Profile
