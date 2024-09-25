AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Short Interest Down 71.4% in September

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the August 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AmeriCann Stock Performance

Shares of ACAN stock traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.03. 925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,121. AmeriCann has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05.

AmeriCann Company Profile

Further Reading

AmeriCann, Inc designs, develops, leases, and operates cannabis cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities in the United States. The company engages in the product manufacturing and greenhouse cultivation facilities for licensed cannabis business. Its flagship project is the Massachusetts Cannabis Center that is developed on a 52-acre parcel of land located in Freetown, southeastern Massachusetts.

