Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $7,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,844,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,685,436,000 after purchasing an additional 603,267 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 10.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,129,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,588,000 after buying an additional 110,319 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 18.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 707,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,248,000 after buying an additional 111,973 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 652,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,786,000 after buying an additional 32,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1,001.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 564,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,266,000 after buying an additional 512,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total transaction of $3,846,009.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,881.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $487.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $464.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $463.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $306.63 and a fifty-two week high of $465.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $431.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $429.39.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.19. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 73.83% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.