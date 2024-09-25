Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Purchased by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.7% in the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Aua Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% in the first quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total value of $3,846,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,199 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,881.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $487.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $464.33.

NYSE:AMP opened at $463.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $431.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $429.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $306.63 and a 1 year high of $465.82.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 73.83% and a net margin of 18.64%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 20.15%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

