Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) vs. National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Head-To-Head Review

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) and National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

Ames National pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Ames National pays out 97.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. National Bankshares pays out 64.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Ames National and National Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ames National 10.77% 5.92% 0.44% National Bankshares 12.65% 6.70% 0.54%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ames National $83.52 million N/A $10.82 million $1.11 16.49 National Bankshares $68.19 million 2.77 $15.69 million $2.26 13.12

This table compares Ames National and National Bankshares”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

National Bankshares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ames National. National Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ames National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.5% of Ames National shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.7% of National Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Ames National shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of National Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Ames National has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Bankshares has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ames National and National Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ames National 0 0 0 0 N/A National Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

National Bankshares beats Ames National on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ames National

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans, such as short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate, residential real estate loans, equipment, vehicle, and home improvement loans; consumer loans to finance consumer purchases, such as automobiles, trucks, recreational vehicles, household furnishings, boats, personal loans, and lines of credit; agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit; and originates mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market. In addition, the company offers cash management, merchant credit card processing, safe deposit box, wire transfer, direct deposit, and automated/video teller machine access services; and automatic drafts for various accounts, as well as wealth management services. Further, it provides farm management, investment, and custodial services for individuals, businesses, and non-profit organizations; and online, mobile, and private banking services. Ames National Corporation was incorporated in 1903 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial and agricultural, commercial real estate, residential real estate, home equity, and various consumer loan products, as well as loans for the construction of commercial and residential properties. The company also provides business and consumer debit and credit cards; letters of credit, night depository services, safe deposit boxes, utility payment services, and automatic funds transfer; wealth management, trust, and estate services; non-deposit investment and insurance products; and telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, Virginia.

