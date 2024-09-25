Amex Exploration (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Trading 2% Higher

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 1,762 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 20,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

Amex Exploration Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21.

Amex Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amex Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold mining properties in Canada. The company’s flagship property is the 100% owned Perron Gold Project consisting of 117 contiguous claims covering an area of 4,836 hectares located in Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Coleraine Mining Resources, Inc Amex Exploration Inc was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

Further Reading

