Amigo (LON:AMGO) Stock Price Up 12%

Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO – Get Free Report) rose 12% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.70 ($0.01). Approximately 1,296,732 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 4,787,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.63 ($0.01).

Amigo Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.26.

About Amigo

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides loans to individuals in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company also engages in trading and financing activities. Amigo Holdings PLC was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom.

