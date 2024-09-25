Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 508,232 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 125% from the previous session’s volume of 226,204 shares.The stock last traded at $37.73 and had previously closed at $37.51.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $760.64 million, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLOK. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 30,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 36.8% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Traction Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Traction Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter.

About Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

