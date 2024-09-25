Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Shares Sold by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC lowered its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,009 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLOK. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $923,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $358,000. Traction Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $926,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 359.1% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Performance

BLOK opened at $37.51 on Wednesday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $40.50. The company has a market cap of $761.45 million, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.67.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Company Profile

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

