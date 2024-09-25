ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Short Interest Update

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 92.3% from the August 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ANA stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $4.13. 663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,220. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. ANA has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $4.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.93.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter. ANA had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 7.22%. As a group, analysts expect that ANA will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Aviation-Related Business, Travel Business, and Trading Business segments. The Air Transportation segment offers regular and irregular air transport of passengers, cargo, etc.

