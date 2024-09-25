Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Short Interest Update

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 282,200 shares, a growth of 304.9% from the August 31st total of 69,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 918,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Stock Up 0.4 %
OTCMKTS:AEBZY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.19. 49,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,117. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.35. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.95.
Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Analyst Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Palantir Stock Joins the S&P 500; Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.