Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Short Interest Update

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 282,200 shares, a growth of 304.9% from the August 31st total of 69,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 918,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Stock Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:AEBZY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.19. 49,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,117. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.35. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.95.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Company Profile

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, bottling, distribution, and sale of beer, malt, and non-alcoholic beverages in Turkey and internationally. It operates in two segments, Beer Group and Soft Drinks. The company is also involved in the production, bottling, distribution, and sale of carbonated and low alcoholic beverages, water, fruit juice concentrates, purees and fresh fruit, and carbonated soft drinks under the Coca-Cola Company trademark.

