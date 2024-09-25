Analysts Issue Forecasts for Newmont Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for Newmont in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.11 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.78. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $2.88 per share.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Scotiabank raised Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.62.
Newmont Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $55.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.91. Newmont has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $56.09.
Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.
Newmont Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.45%.
Insider Transactions at Newmont
In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $990,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,469 shares in the company, valued at $15,420,830.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $990,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,420,830.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $157,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,963,452.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $2,744,700 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Newmont in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 1,310.4% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 2,373.2% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.
About Newmont
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.
