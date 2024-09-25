Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September 25th (AC, ADP, AZO, CGX, CNR, CP, CPH, DAY, FA, GIL)

Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, September 25th:

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$24.00 to C$22.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $260.00 to $295.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO)

had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $3,787.00 to $3,500.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$12.00 to C$11.50.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from C$165.00 to C$162.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from C$95.00 to C$97.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $89.00 to $91.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) (NASDAQ:CPHR) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.00 to C$17.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $74.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $19.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from C$44.00 to C$54.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $52.00 to $63.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $67.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $257.00 to $287.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $623.00 to $579.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $296.00 to $327.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $265.00 to $276.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $32.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $125.00 to $145.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $87.00 to $92.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $15.00 to $16.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$40.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $46.00 to $53.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$8.75 to C$10.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $60.00 to $77.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $16.20 to $17.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$62.00 to C$61.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $13.00 to $11.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $47.00 to $49.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $105.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $274.00 to $270.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $155.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $70.00 to $72.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

