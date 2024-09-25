Analysts’ Upgrades for September 25th (AVD, BP, COLB, DML, EDAP, GFI, LTRX, MEG, MKL, NWE)

Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, September 25th:

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Get American Vanguard Co alerts:

BP (NYSE:BP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$3.00 target price on the stock.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. Scotiabank currently has C$35.00 price target on the stock.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.