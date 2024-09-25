AnalytixInsight (CVE:ALY) Stock Price Down 33.3%

Shares of AnalytixInsight Inc. (CVE:ALY – Get Free Report) fell 33.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 182,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 263% from the average session volume of 50,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

AnalytixInsight Stock Down 33.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 12.85, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$2.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.61.

AnalytixInsight (CVE:ALY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.04 million for the quarter.

About AnalytixInsight

AnalytixInsight Inc operates as a data analytics and enterprise software solutions provider to worldwide institutions across various industries. It develops and markets cloud-based platforms, providing financial content, stock trading, and research solutions for banks, brokers, and investors in the financial services industry.

