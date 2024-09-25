Analyzing Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) and Collective Audience (NASDAQ:CAUD)

Collective Audience (NASDAQ:CAUD – Get Free Report) and Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Collective Audience and Astrana Health”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Collective Audience alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Collective Audience $12.14 million 0.71 -$4.57 million N/A N/A Astrana Health $1.59 billion 1.96 $60.72 million $1.32 42.11

Astrana Health has higher revenue and earnings than Collective Audience.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Collective Audience has a beta of -1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 255% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astrana Health has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Collective Audience and Astrana Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Collective Audience 0 0 0 0 N/A Astrana Health 0 0 4 1 3.20

Astrana Health has a consensus price target of $59.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.15%. Given Astrana Health’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Astrana Health is more favorable than Collective Audience.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.8% of Collective Audience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of Astrana Health shares are held by institutional investors. 58.0% of Collective Audience shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Astrana Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Collective Audience and Astrana Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Collective Audience N/A N/A N/A Astrana Health 4.30% 10.71% 6.10%

Summary

Astrana Health beats Collective Audience on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Collective Audience

(Get Free Report)

Collective Audience, Inc. provides e-commerce and digital consumer acquisition solutions in the United States. Its digital marketing business enables brands and agencies to advertise across digital media and connected TV platforms. The company is headquartered in New York, New York. Collective Audience, Inc. is a subsidiary of Logiq, Inc.

About Astrana Health

(Get Free Report)

Astrana Health, Inc., Inc., a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients. It offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans. The company's physician network consists of primary care physicians, specialist physicians and extenders, and hospitalists. It serves patients, primarily covered by private or public insurance, such as Medicare, Medicaid, and health maintenance organization plans; and non-insured patients. The company was formerly known as Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Astrana Health, Inc. in February 2024. Astrana Health, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Collective Audience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collective Audience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.