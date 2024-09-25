Analyzing Crown LNG (CGBS) and The Competition

Crown LNG (NASDAQ:CGBS – Get Free Report) is one of 672 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Crown LNG to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.
Profitability
This table compares Crown LNG and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Crown LNG
|N/A
|N/A
|-34.39%
|Crown LNG Competitors
|-18.97%
|-42.49%
|-0.62%
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Crown LNG and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Crown LNG
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Crown LNG Competitors
|128
|727
|959
|18
|2.47
Insider and Institutional Ownership
21.9% of Crown LNG shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.0% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 81.0% of Crown LNG shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Volatility & Risk
Crown LNG has a beta of -0.2, meaning that its share price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crown LNG’s peers have a beta of 0.03, meaning that their average share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Crown LNG and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Crown LNG
|N/A
|-$6.19 million
|-0.36
|Crown LNG Competitors
|$1.05 billion
|$82.30 million
|79.05
Crown LNG’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Crown LNG. Crown LNG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Summary
Crown LNG peers beat Crown LNG on 7 of the 10 factors compared.
About Crown LNG
Crown LNG Holdings Limited develops and delivers tailored offshore liquefied natural gas (LNG) liquefaction and regasification terminal infrastructure solutions for harsh weather locations. The company is based in St Helier, Jersey.
Receive News & Ratings for Crown LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.