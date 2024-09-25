Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:ANDE traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.81. 145,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,477. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Andersons has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $61.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.88.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). Andersons had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANDE. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Andersons during the 4th quarter worth about $863,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons during the 4th quarter worth $628,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Andersons by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 33,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Andersons in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Andersons by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 296,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,057,000 after purchasing an additional 12,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

