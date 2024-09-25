Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
Andersons Trading Down 2.8 %
NASDAQ:ANDE traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.81. 145,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,477. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Andersons has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $61.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.88.
Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). Andersons had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Andersons
About Andersons
The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.
