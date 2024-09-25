Andrews Sykes Group (LON:ASY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $506.00

Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 506 ($6.78) and last traded at GBX 554 ($7.42), with a volume of 14316 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 552.50 ($7.40).

Andrews Sykes Group Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of £231.90 million, a P/E ratio of 1,319.05 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.05, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 565.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 573.17.

Get Andrews Sykes Group alerts:

Andrews Sykes Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a GBX 11.90 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Andrews Sykes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,190.48%.

Andrews Sykes Group Company Profile

Andrews Sykes Group plc, an investment holding company, engages in the hire, sale, and installation of environmental control equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Hire and Sales UK, Hire and Sales Europe, Hire and Sales Middle East, and Installation and Maintenance segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Andrews Sykes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andrews Sykes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.