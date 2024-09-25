Anpario (LON:ANP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $345.00

Anpario plc (LON:ANP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 345 ($4.62) and last traded at GBX 333.66 ($4.47), with a volume of 67640 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 332.50 ($4.45).

Several equities analysts recently commented on ANP shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Anpario in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Anpario from GBX 340 ($4.55) to GBX 370 ($4.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 288.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 276.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of £56.42 million, a PE ratio of 1,847.22 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Anpario’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,111.11%.

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salkil, and Genex brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Feedzyme, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

