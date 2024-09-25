Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.26 and last traded at $5.26. Approximately 347,999 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,422,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on Anywhere Real Estate from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Get Anywhere Real Estate alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on HOUS

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Down 5.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.31 million, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 2.30.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOUS. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 16.7% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Optas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the second quarter worth about $68,000. 97.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anywhere Real Estate

(Get Free Report)

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anywhere Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anywhere Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.