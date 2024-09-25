APi Group (NYSE:APG) Sees Large Volume Increase

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,800,095 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 1,698,397 shares.The stock last traded at $33.25 and had previously closed at $33.99.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APG shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of APi Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on APi Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of APi Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 1.56.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 178,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $6,288,479.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,267,479 shares in the company, valued at $503,071,309.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other APi Group news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 178,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $6,288,479.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,267,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,071,309.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $4,954,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,678,779 shares in the company, valued at $187,570,070.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,358 shares of company stock worth $11,653,157 over the last ninety days. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 108,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 21.5% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

