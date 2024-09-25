Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Shares Gap Up to $66.71

Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $66.71, but opened at $68.15. Apogee Enterprises shares last traded at $68.31, with a volume of 7,744 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APOG shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Apogee Enterprises Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.71 and a 200 day moving average of $62.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $331.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.22 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apogee Enterprises

In related news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 5,000 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $321,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,877.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apogee Enterprises

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 1.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 19,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apogee Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

Featured Articles

