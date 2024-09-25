Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Shares Gap Down to $59.92

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.92, but opened at $57.00. Apogee Therapeutics shares last traded at $58.22, with a volume of 44,476 shares trading hands.

Apogee Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.78.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.60). On average, analysts expect that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apogee Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 5,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $225,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 294,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,084,216.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Apogee Therapeutics news, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 5,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $225,412.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 294,793 shares in the company, valued at $11,084,216.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Jane Henderson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $289,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,694,034.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 120,995 shares of company stock valued at $5,218,774 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Apogee Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 4.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 26.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

