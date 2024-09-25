Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Shares Gap Down to $59.92

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.92, but opened at $57.00. Apogee Therapeutics shares last traded at $58.22, with a volume of 44,476 shares trading hands.
Apogee Therapeutics Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.78.
Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.60). On average, analysts expect that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Apogee Therapeutics
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Apogee Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 4.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 26.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile
Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Apogee Therapeutics
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Analyst Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- What is a Dividend King?
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Palantir Stock Joins the S&P 500; Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.