Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 8,956,393 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 6,222,750 shares.The stock last traded at $8.03 and had previously closed at $7.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APLD shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

Applied Digital Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 4.51.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.29). Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 111.80% and a negative net margin of 88.95%. The business had revenue of $43.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Digital Co. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Douglas S. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 218,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,783. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Digital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APLD. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 221,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 120,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 427.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,337,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,453,000 after buying an additional 5,945,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Featured Stories

