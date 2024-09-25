Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Trading 1.2% Higher

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) traded up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $200.29 and last traded at $199.15. 1,052,634 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 6,073,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $196.78.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $224.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Dbs Bank downgraded Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.05.

The firm has a market cap of $162.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.98.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.2% in the second quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 16,904 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 24.9% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,172 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 16.7% in the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 15,405 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 139.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,024,083 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,673,000 after acquiring an additional 595,594 shares during the period. Finally, KP Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,360,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.



Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

