AppTech Payments (NASDAQ:APCXW) Stock Price Down 8%

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW – Get Free Report) shares were down 8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 1,585 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 6,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.36.
AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant transaction services offer processing payments for credit and debit cards through point-of-sale equipment, e-commerce gateways, periodic automatic clearing house payments, and gift and loyalty programs.
