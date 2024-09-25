Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 78.8% from the August 31st total of 61,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 749,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 18.36% of Aptevo Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on APVO. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ APVO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.18. 583,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,582,998. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average of $1.15. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $21.56.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.93) by $0.26. Equities research analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage research and development biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. It develops its products using ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms to generate monospecific, bispecific, and multi-specific antibody candidates capable of enhancing the human immune system against cancer cells.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.