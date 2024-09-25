Aquafil S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ECNLF) Short Interest Update

Aquafil S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ECNLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 85.1% from the August 31st total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Aquafil Trading Down 32.4 %
ECNLF stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.40. Aquafil has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $3.75.
Aquafil Company Profile
