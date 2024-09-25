Aquafil S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ECNLF) Short Interest Update

Aquafil S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ECNLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 85.1% from the August 31st total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Aquafil Trading Down 32.4 %

ECNLF stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.40. Aquafil has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $3.75.

Aquafil Company Profile

Aquafil S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, reprocessing, and sale of polyamide 6 fibers and polymers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and the United States. The company offers bulk continuous filament or synthetic yarns for the textile flooring sector, as well as used in hotels, airports, offices, etc., and residential buildings and the automotive market; nylon textile filaments for sportswear, classic, and technical or specialist apparels; and polymers products or plastic raw materials primarily for engineering plastics sector for use in molding industry, as well as manufactures and sells polymers for use in accessories in the fashion and designer furniture industries.

