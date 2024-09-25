ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB) Short Interest Update

ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a drop of 86.8% from the August 31st total of 107,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
ARB IOT Group Trading Down 3.9 %
Shares of ARBB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.27. 22,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,738. ARB IOT Group has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $4.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.72.
About ARB IOT Group
