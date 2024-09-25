ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Short Interest Down 59.2% in September

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,300 shares, a decrease of 59.2% from the August 31st total of 162,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 336,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ARC Document Solutions in a research note on Monday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Singular Research raised ARC Document Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Get ARC Document Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions Price Performance

ARC stock remained flat at $3.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 185,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,795. The stock has a market cap of $145.97 million, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average of $2.87. ARC Document Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $75.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.60 million. Analysts anticipate that ARC Document Solutions will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

ARC Document Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARC Document Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,494,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 5.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,550,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 83,795 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 62.0% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 218,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 83,708 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,858,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 48,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 520,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares in the last quarter. 48.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ARC Document Solutions

(Get Free Report)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Document Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Document Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.