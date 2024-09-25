Arc Minerals (LON:ARCM) Shares Down 6.1%

Arc Minerals Limited (LON:ARCM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.55 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.57 ($0.02). Approximately 6,623,718 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 8,595,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.68 ($0.02).

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of £22.79 million, a P/E ratio of -307.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.73.

Arc Minerals Limited engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in Africa. It holds interests in the Zambia copper and cobalt projects; and 72.5% in the Zaco copper project located in Western part of the Zambian copper belt. Arc Minerals Limited is based in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

