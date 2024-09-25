ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Upgraded by Cormark to “Moderate Buy”

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Cormark to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

ARX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital increased their target price on ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on ARC Resources from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. CIBC increased their target price on ARC Resources from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on ARC Resources from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.46.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARC Resources

ARC Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

ARC Resources stock opened at C$22.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.49. ARC Resources has a 12 month low of C$19.02 and a 12 month high of C$26.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.42. The firm has a market cap of C$13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.26.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.03 billion. Analysts anticipate that ARC Resources will post 3.2027972 earnings per share for the current year.

About ARC Resources

(Get Free Report)

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.