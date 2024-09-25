Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 448,300 shares, a drop of 69.4% from the August 31st total of 1,464,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 33.7 days.

Arca Continental Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EMBVF traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $9.55. 1,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,011. Arca Continental has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $11.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93.

Get Arca Continental alerts:

About Arca Continental

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Arca Continental, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic beverages in Mexico, Peru, the United States, Argentina, and Ecuador. It operates through Beverages and Other segments. The company's products include soft drinks, milk whole/light/flavored, fruit/soy, and energy/sports drinks; water; tea; sugar/candies; coffee; ice cream snow/cones; yogurt/cream cheese; potato, plantain, and tortilla chips; corn puffs, popcorn, pork rinds, peanuts/seeds, sauces/dips, and baked goods; and other carbonated and non-carbonated, and dairy beverages.

Receive News & Ratings for Arca Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arca Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.