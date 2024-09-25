Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) Shares Down 3.4%

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $70.43 and last traded at $70.43. 331 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.94.

Arcadis Stock Down 3.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Arcadis Company Profile

Arcadis NV offers design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets in The Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Places, Mobility, Resilience, and Intelligence segments. The company offers architectural and urbanism services; and asset management services, such as asset management strategy and planning, asset management decision making and operational optimization, life cycle planning and asset management systems, asset information/condition assessment, risk and review, organization and people, and asset management/O&M.

