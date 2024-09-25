ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ARCB. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on ArcBest from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on ArcBest from $136.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $150.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcBest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.18.

Shares of ArcBest stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.47. 200,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,325. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $86.93 and a 1 year high of $153.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.30 and its 200 day moving average is $117.03.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.05). ArcBest had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ArcBest news, Director Salvatore A. Abbate acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.93 per share, with a total value of $103,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,344.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the first quarter valued at $666,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,298,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 26,411 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in ArcBest by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 165,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,537,000 after buying an additional 14,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

