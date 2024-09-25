Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a drop of 56.9% from the August 31st total of 109,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 252,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Ares Acquisition Co. II Stock Performance

AACT stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.80. 263,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,666. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.67. Ares Acquisition Co. II has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $10.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its position in Ares Acquisition Co. II by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 426,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 152,411 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $1,161,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ares Acquisition Co. II by 150,674.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 125,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 125,060 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 306,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 53,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 12,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Acquisition Co. II

Ares Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Ares Acquisition Corporation II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

