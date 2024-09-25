Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Trading Down 0.7%

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.53 and last traded at $20.57. Approximately 784,156 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 3,448,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.71.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.78. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.27 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 59.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.37%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 20.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,681,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $243,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,166 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,227,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 8.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,492,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,778,000 after acquiring an additional 273,025 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 7.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,099,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,524,000 after acquiring an additional 223,245 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 3.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,138,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,560,000 after acquiring an additional 78,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

