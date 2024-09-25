Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Short Interest Up 772.0% in September

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, an increase of 772.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Ares Strategic Mining Stock Performance
ARSMF stock traded up 0.00 on Wednesday, reaching 0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,121. Ares Strategic Mining has a 52 week low of 0.09 and a 52 week high of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of 0.13.
Ares Strategic Mining Company Profile
