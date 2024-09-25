argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Gap Up to $519.76

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $519.76, but opened at $549.06. argenx shares last traded at $545.00, with a volume of 93,619 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of argenx from $504.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of argenx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $546.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of argenx from $500.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.74.

argenx Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of -96.75 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $514.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $434.97.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.34. argenx had a negative net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $489.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.69) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of argenx

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in argenx by 49.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,504,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,235,000 after buying an additional 1,830,651 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in argenx by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,216,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,690,000 after purchasing an additional 439,889 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in argenx by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,961,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,099,000 after purchasing an additional 530,181 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in argenx by 0.3% during the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,238,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP increased its position in argenx by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 667,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,821,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

About argenx

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

