Ariel Emanuel Sells 149,280 Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Stock

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 149,280 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $4,194,768.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,831,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,458,040.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ariel Emanuel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 20th, Ariel Emanuel sold 27,816 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $779,126.16.

Endeavor Group Trading Up 1.2 %

EDR stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,376,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,730,939. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.36 and a beta of 0.77. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.65 and a 52 week high of $28.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.82.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDR. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at $75,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

