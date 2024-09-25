Ariel Emanuel Sells 27,816 Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Stock

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 27,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $779,126.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,831,247 shares in the company, valued at $51,293,228.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ariel Emanuel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 24th, Ariel Emanuel sold 149,280 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $4,194,768.00.

Endeavor Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of EDR stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $28.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,376,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,730,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.65 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.36 and a beta of 0.77.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.06). Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavor Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDR. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter worth $380,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter worth $522,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter worth $24,037,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter worth $758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

