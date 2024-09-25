Aristeia Capital L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Aristeia Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,138 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 1,311.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 960 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 35.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 11.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 382.1% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Trading Down 1.7 %

AR opened at $28.38 on Wednesday. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $36.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.90 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $978.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Antero Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

Insider Activity at Antero Resources

In other Antero Resources news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 50,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $1,262,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,268,682.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

