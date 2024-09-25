Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Arkema Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of ARKAY traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,553. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Arkema has a fifty-two week low of $84.55 and a fifty-two week high of $114.15.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arkema will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

About Arkema

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials and Coating Solutions, and Intermediates. The Adhesive Solutions segment provides solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

