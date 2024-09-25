Articore Group (OTC:RDBBF) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Articore Group Limited (OTC:RDBBF – Get Free Report) fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 727 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 10,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.
Articore Group Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.28.
Articore Group Company Profile
Articore Group Limited operates as an online marketplace that facilitates the sale of art and design products. It offers clothing, stickers, face masks, phone cases, home and living products, wall arts, kids and babies clothing, pet products, accessories, stationery and office products, and gifts. The company provides its services through its website Redbubble.com and TeePublic.com in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally.
