ASA International Group (LON:ASAI) Shares Down 10.4%

ASA International Group PLC (LON:ASAI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 10.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 56 ($0.75) and last traded at GBX 56 ($0.75). 112,201 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 345% from the average session volume of 25,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.50 ($0.84).

ASA International Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 86.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 72. The firm has a market capitalization of £56.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 800.00 and a beta of 1.69.

ASA International Group Company Profile

ASA International Group PLC provides microfinancing services in Africa and Asia. The company offers various collateral-free loans, such as small business and small and midsize enterprise loans to start or grow businesses. It serves primarily low-income female micro-entrepreneurs. ASA International Group PLC was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

