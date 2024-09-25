Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Shares Gap Up to $230.24

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $230.24, but opened at $236.02. Asbury Automotive Group shares last traded at $235.30, with a volume of 8,843 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $216.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.75.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $235.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.91.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.31 by ($0.91). Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.95 EPS. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 26.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Asbury Automotive Group

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, CEO David W. Hult sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.18, for a total transaction of $113,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,911,548.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Impactive Capital Lp sold 8,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.63, for a total transaction of $1,884,687.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,008,649 shares in the company, valued at $453,211,473.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.18, for a total value of $113,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,834 shares in the company, valued at $12,911,548.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABG. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at $67,417,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $3,746,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 115,000.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth about $272,000.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

