ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Short Interest Update

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, an increase of 903.0% from the August 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

ASMPT Price Performance

Shares of ASMVY traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.64. The stock had a trading volume of 9,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,077. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.58. ASMPT has a 1-year low of $24.89 and a 1-year high of $44.60.

ASMPT Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.1143 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th.

About ASMPT

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, and marketing of machine and tools used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries. It operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions. The Semiconductor Solutions segment offers wire and die bonders, encapsulation solutions, test handlers, clip bonders, CIS equipment, TCB and flip chip bonders, mold under fill, panel molding, silver sintering, and laser grooving and dicing.

