Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.470-7.470 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Aspen Technology from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $204.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Aspen Technology from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $248.40.

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $233.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of -530.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.69. Aspen Technology has a 12 month low of $162.26 and a 12 month high of $240.82.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $342.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.10 million. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 1,000 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.10, for a total value of $219,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,114. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

