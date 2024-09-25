Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,100 shares, a drop of 74.9% from the August 31st total of 350,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Asset Entities

In related news, CFO Matthew Krueger sold 76,723 shares of Asset Entities stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $118,920.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Michael Gaubert sold 179,683 shares of Asset Entities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $353,975.51. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 76,723 shares in the company, valued at $151,144.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Krueger sold 76,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $118,920.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 333,037 shares of company stock worth $632,846. 60.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Asset Entities alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Asset Entities stock. Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Asset Entities as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Asset Entities Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASST traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.39. The company had a trading volume of 95,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,638. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average is $1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 8.38. Asset Entities has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $5.10.

Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter. Asset Entities had a negative net margin of 1,574.65% and a negative return on equity of 207.47%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter.

About Asset Entities

(Get Free Report)

Asset Entities Inc, a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company offers discord investment education, entertainment, and marketing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Asset Entities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asset Entities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.