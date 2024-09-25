Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Short Interest Update

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 75.4% from the August 31st total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 201,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ALPMY traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $11.99. 36,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,674. Astellas Pharma has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $14.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average of $10.64.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Astellas Pharma will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company provides XTANDI, a treatment for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a treatment for patients who have relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation; and PADCEV, a treatment for patients with metastatic urothelial cancer.

